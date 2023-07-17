BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,125.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00798627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00120210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031640 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

