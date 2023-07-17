Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 6885343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Bluejay Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

