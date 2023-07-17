Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 154160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Bluestone Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$54.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.90.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

