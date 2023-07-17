BMO Capital Markets Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Scotiabank cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of AETUF opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.