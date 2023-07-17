BMO Capital Markets Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.82.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX opened at C$18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.