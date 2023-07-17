BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $38.03 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $244.00 or 0.00808972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.03 billion and approximately $676.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,848,522 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,658.58617765. The last known price of BNB is 243.3073636 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1509 active market(s) with $495,994,550.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

