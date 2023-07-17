BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $38.03 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $244.00 or 0.00808972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.03 billion and approximately $676.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,848,522 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,658.58617765. The last known price of BNB is 243.3073636 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1509 active market(s) with $495,994,550.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
