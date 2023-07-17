Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

