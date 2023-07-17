Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 1.6 %

EAT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. 527,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Brinker International has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.