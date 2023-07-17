Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

