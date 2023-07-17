Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $73.17

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $83.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

