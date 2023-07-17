Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BROGW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

