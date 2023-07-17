Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,145.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.73) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.05), with a volume of 73520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.31).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 28.99 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,195.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,210.53. The stock has a market cap of £139.82 million, a P/E ratio of -769.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

In related news, insider Jasper Judd acquired 1,000 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £12,050 ($15,502.38). Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.