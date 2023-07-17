Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.68.
A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
