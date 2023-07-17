Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

