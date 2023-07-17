Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,558. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

