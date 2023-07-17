Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Up 1%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). Approximately 367,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 109,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Cake Box Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.30. The firm has a market cap of £59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

About Cake Box

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company also engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

