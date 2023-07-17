Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 164.6% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 138,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,751. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

