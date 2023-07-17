Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $32.36. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 44,497 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.