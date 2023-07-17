Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.47.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.41. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

