Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.60

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 159182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

