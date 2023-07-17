Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1769723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

