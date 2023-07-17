Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
