Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 19200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Ceapro Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

