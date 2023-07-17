CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $42.97 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.04 or 1.00019696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05368374 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,674,724.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.