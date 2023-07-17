CEEK VR Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and $5.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,275.40 or 1.00022151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05368374 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,674,724.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

