Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRGW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chain Bridge I stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.