ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse Sells 12,200 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $8.66. 10,330,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,032,764. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

