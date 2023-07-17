China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $50.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

