Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.