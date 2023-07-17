CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sarah Mary Ward Acquires 6,000 Shares

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Mary Ward bought 6,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,140.00.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.15 on Monday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.242616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.