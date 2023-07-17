CIBC Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.17.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.14. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

