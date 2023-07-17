Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Increased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,672,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 779,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 860,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $668,579. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.