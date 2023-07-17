Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,095,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,437,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 244.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

