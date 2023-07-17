CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.59. CI&T shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 16,085 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in CI&T by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CI&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CI&T by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CI&T by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

