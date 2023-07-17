CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

CITIC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

