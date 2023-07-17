Citigroup Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $527.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $527.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLM opened at $457.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.48.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

