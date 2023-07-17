CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 462,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

