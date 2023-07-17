CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,558 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $60.63. 391,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

