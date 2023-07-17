Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %

JVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,236. The company has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Coffee has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

