Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $70.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.52.

COIN stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,721. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

