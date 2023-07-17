Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,044,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 533,491 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,436,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,630,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 19,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.26.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

