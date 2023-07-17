Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,926,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $224,662,000 after purchasing an additional 250,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.02. 5,035,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,771,348. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

