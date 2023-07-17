Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.21. 1,821,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,888. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

