Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. 19,826,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,499,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

