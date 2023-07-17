Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $11.55 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,274 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,133. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

