Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $24.31 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,921 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

