Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $33.56 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,883 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $32.94. 6,765,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804,785. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

