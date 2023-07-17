Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,361. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.79 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

