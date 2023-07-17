Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 542 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.54. 478,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.