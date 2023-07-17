Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 7,999 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,721. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

