Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,912,000. Natixis grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.15. 626,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.