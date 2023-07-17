Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $33.11

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $33.84. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 23,680 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

